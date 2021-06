MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -After sunset this evening, Sunday, June 13, look low in the west-northwestern sky. You will see the crescent moon shining and just a little bit away to the northeast, you may see a reddish dot.

The reddish dot is Mars and the moon and planet can be viewed together in binoculars before Mars sets at about 11:30 p.m. your local time zone.