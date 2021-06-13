Advertise with WMC
Hot and humid again today with isolated storms

WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our hot and muggy pattern continues today with the chance for isolated storms this afternoon, but some relief in store for us this week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers and storms with highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with a light northeast wind and lows in the lower 70s.

THIS WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day along with a nice break from the humidity, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Erin Thomas - WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

