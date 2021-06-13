Advertise with WMC
Isolated storms for some today, less humid tomorrow

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -It’s been another hot and sweaty day across the Mid-South. Thankfully a cold front is providing some relief in parts of north Mississippi where a few storms will continue to develop this afternoon. Chances of isolated storms will remain possible for areas along and south of the I-40 corridor through afternoon as a cold front sinks southward. Behind the front, drier air will filter in but temperatures will stay in the 90s for the beginning of the week before taking a slight dip.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northerly wind, and lows in the low to mid 70s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny, hot but less humid, a north wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and highs near 90.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northerly breeze and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day along with a nice break from the humidity, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies and humid with highs near 90s and a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms both days.

