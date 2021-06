MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday morning.

According to police, two cars collided at Mount Mariah and Edenshire around 11 a.m.

One victim died from their injuries and the other victim is in non-critical condition.

At approx. 11 am, ofcrs responded to a crash @ Mt Moriah/Edenshire; 2 vehicles were involved. One occupant was exported to ROH in non-critical condition. One occupant was xported to Baptist in critical condition, but was later pronounced deceased. This investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.