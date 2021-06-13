Memphis Workcamp volunteers spend the week painting homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After having to take a year off for the pandemic, young adults spent the week in Memphis stepping up by helping upgrade local homes.

Over 100 volunteers from local churches came together for the Memphis Workcamp to paint homes all over the city including many in Orange Mound.

Hannah Thrasher is a youth minister and says organizers and volunteers are happy to spread some joy across Memphis.

“It depends on the scenario, but lots of our homeowners are just very grateful and we’re happy to do it,” she said. “We’re happy to be able to serve anyway we can, even if it’s just a little bit like painting a home. we’re happy to do it.”

In just a week the volunteers were able to paint 11 homes.

Since Memphis Workcamp began in 1989, more than 860 homeowners have been helped.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.