Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis Workcamp volunteers spend the week painting homes

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After having to take a year off for the pandemic, young adults spent the week in Memphis stepping up by helping upgrade local homes.

Over 100 volunteers from local churches came together for the Memphis Workcamp to paint homes all over the city including many in Orange Mound.

Hannah Thrasher is a youth minister and says organizers and volunteers are happy to spread some joy across Memphis.

“It depends on the scenario, but lots of our homeowners are just very grateful and we’re happy to do it,” she said. “We’re happy to be able to serve anyway we can, even if it’s just a little bit like painting a home. we’re happy to do it.”

In just a week the volunteers were able to paint 11 homes.

Since Memphis Workcamp began in 1989, more than 860 homeowners have been helped.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Homicide investigation on Airways Boulevard
Police report 4 dead after night of shootings in Memphis
Joanna Overholt
Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)
Country group Little Big Town to perform Live at the Garden
Sheryl Crow, Little Big Town to hit the stage for Live at the Garden
4 people killed in 3 separate shootings in Memphis
4 people killed in 3 separate shootings in Memphis

Latest News

Hundreds participate in Unity Walk Against Gun Violence in Memphis on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Hundreds attend unity walk against gun violence
Memphis Workcamp volunteers spend the week painting homes
Memphis Workcamp volunteers spend the week painting homes
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Memphis workcamp
Memphis Workcamp returns to volunteer work