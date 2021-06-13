Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Mississippi advocates pushing for equal pay laws

By Amber Strong
Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been several attempts through the years to get the state legislation passed in increasing women’s pay.

But some advocates say they’d like a state law to include more than just getting women’s pay equal to their male co-workers.

They’d also like to see things like preventing employers from requesting salary history.

There are plans to hold a legislative hearing this fall on the equal pay issue.

Mississippi has the widest wage gap in the country,” said Tracy Devries, Executive Director of Women’s Foundation. “And so what that means is Mississippi is women are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Advocates note that the federal law has been weakened over time by court decisions that have opened up loopholes.

“If we just look at the issues at hand, it just makes sense, It helps everyone,” she said. “It helps children, women, communities, families and ultimately it would help Mississippi for us to just close that wage gap.”

Congress has been considering the Paycheck Fairness Act that would strengthen some of the federal law but the Senate failed to advance it Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
SCSO: Barricade situation ends, one person detained
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Ashley Johnsen-Stanley
Southaven Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

New MPD Chief starts tomorrow
Davis starts job as Memphis Police Chief Monday
MPD shares gun safety tips ahead of Permitless carry law
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Memphis Police investigating fatal two-car crash
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 13
Shelby County Health Department reports 73 new cases, 0 new deaths