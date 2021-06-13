Mississippi advocates pushing for equal pay laws

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There have been several attempts through the years to get the state legislation passed in increasing women’s pay.

But some advocates say they’d like a state law to include more than just getting women’s pay equal to their male co-workers.

They’d also like to see things like preventing employers from requesting salary history.

There are plans to hold a legislative hearing this fall on the equal pay issue.

Mississippi has the widest wage gap in the country,” said Tracy Devries, Executive Director of Women’s Foundation. “And so what that means is Mississippi is women are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Advocates note that the federal law has been weakened over time by court decisions that have opened up loopholes.

“If we just look at the issues at hand, it just makes sense, It helps everyone,” she said. “It helps children, women, communities, families and ultimately it would help Mississippi for us to just close that wage gap.”

Congress has been considering the Paycheck Fairness Act that would strengthen some of the federal law but the Senate failed to advance it Tuesday.

