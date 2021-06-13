Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

MPD shares gun safety tips ahead of Permitless carry law

By Amber Strong
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, the Memphis Police Department offered tips on gun safety through a public service announcement.

The reminder comes as permitless carry is set to become law in less than three weeks.

The video offered advice on gun storage and handling, especially highlighting the importance of using gun locks in homes with children.

“Store your firearms in a locked cabinet, safe gun vault or storage case when it is not in use and ensure they are in a location inaccessible by children and can not be handled by anyone without your permission,” said Officer Marion Hannah. “Store your ammunition in a locked location separate from the fire arm.”

Permitless carry classes hosted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s office have been fully booked but class videos will be uploaded to the department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
SCSO: Barricade situation ends, one person detained
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Ashley Johnsen-Stanley
Southaven Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

New MPD Chief starts tomorrow
Davis starts job as Memphis Police Chief Monday
Mississippi advocates pushing for equal pay laws
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Memphis Police investigating fatal two-car crash
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 13
Shelby County Health Department reports 73 new cases, 0 new deaths