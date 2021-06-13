MPD shares gun safety tips ahead of Permitless carry law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday, the Memphis Police Department offered tips on gun safety through a public service announcement.

The reminder comes as permitless carry is set to become law in less than three weeks.

The video offered advice on gun storage and handling, especially highlighting the importance of using gun locks in homes with children.

“Store your firearms in a locked cabinet, safe gun vault or storage case when it is not in use and ensure they are in a location inaccessible by children and can not be handled by anyone without your permission,” said Officer Marion Hannah. “Store your ammunition in a locked location separate from the fire arm.”

Permitless carry classes hosted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s office have been fully booked but class videos will be uploaded to the department’s website.

