Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Man killed in early morning Frayser shooting

By Amber Strong
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in Frayser early Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Overton Crossing & Millington Rd.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on this to this shooting should call call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Barricade Situation in Cordova
SCSO: Barricade situation ends, one person detained
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Ashley Johnsen-Stanley
Southaven Police searching for missing woman

Latest News

3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Memphis Police investigating fatal two-car crash
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 13
Shelby County Health Department reports 73 new cases, 0 new deaths
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Major traffic backup on I-55
Traffic Alert: Major backup on I-55