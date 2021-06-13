Police: Man killed in early morning Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was killed in Frayser early Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Overton Crossing & Millington Rd.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was later died from his injuries.

Anyone with any information on this to this shooting should call call Crime Stoppers.

