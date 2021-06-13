Thousands without power in Shelby County, MLGW says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are without power in Shelby County, according to the MLGW Outage Map.

As of 9:47 p.m. Saturday, nearly 11,000 MLGW customers are facing power outages with 10,816 people affected.

The map shows majority of the outages in Northeastern Shelby County near Bartlett, Cordova, Eads, Lakeland and Arlington.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

We will continue to provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

Big outage in Northeastern Shelby County. Over 14,000 out and it may not be restored until midnight or later. This could be a muggy night of little sleep at Denton manor. pic.twitter.com/7BNFyQ63wr — 𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚𝙧 𝘿𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙤𝙣 (@Dentonwx) June 13, 2021

