Thousands without power in Shelby County, MLGW says

A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands are without power in Shelby County, according to the MLGW Outage Map.

As of 9:47 p.m. Saturday, nearly 11,000 MLGW customers are facing power outages with 10,816 people affected.

The map shows majority of the outages in Northeastern Shelby County near Bartlett, Cordova, Eads, Lakeland and Arlington.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

We will continue to provide updates to this story as new information becomes available.

