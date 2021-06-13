Advertise with WMC
Tracking the tropics: Medium chance of development in the southern Gulf this week

Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Sunday Morning(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An area of showers and storms has developed over the Bay of Campeche, just west of the Yucatan Peninsula.

According to the National Hurricane Center, slow development is possible over the next several days while the disturbance moves very little, and a tropical depression could form late in the week.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall will be possible over portions of Central America and southern Mexico during the next several days.

The NHC has this disturbance at a 50% chance of development.

This would be the second named storm of the 2021 hurricane season. Ana, the first named storm, developed northeast of Bermuda in May before the season officially began.

The second name on the list is Bill.

2021 Tropical Cyclone Names
2021 Tropical Cyclone Names(WMC)

It is much too early to say if this will develop and where it will go. For now, stay tuned to the forecast and watch for updates as NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

