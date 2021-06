MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is almost at a complete stand still from West Memphis into Memphis, according to TDOT.

Travelers headed towards I-55 should seek an alternate route or be prepared to sit in traffic.

A WMC Action News 5 caller said they’ve been in traffic for about 3 hours.

The cause of backup is unclear right now.

We will continue to update this story as information is released.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.