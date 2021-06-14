Advertise with WMC
Suspects on the run after double shooting in North Memphis

By Amber Strong
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot after bullets rang in in North Memphis on Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Mt. Olive and Sydney.

Upon arrival, MPD said they located two shooting victims.

One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition while another person is in non-critical condition.

Officials said the suspects were possibly in a white Kia Sorento.

