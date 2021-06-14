Suspects on the run after double shooting in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people were shot after bullets rang in in North Memphis on Sunday evening, according to Memphis Police.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Mt. Olive and Sydney.
Upon arrival, MPD said they located two shooting victims.
One person was taken to a hospital in critical condition while another person is in non-critical condition.
Officials said the suspects were possibly in a white Kia Sorento.
