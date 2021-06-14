Best Life: Suggestions for food to fight fatigue

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – How are you feeling today? If your answer is tired, you’re not alone. In fact, 42 percent of Americans say they start feeling fatigued as early as noon. Seventy-four percent of those people say it impacts their daily routines and productivity. The foods you eat could be your fix.

What’s your go-to snack?

It turns out pitching junk food could energize your life. Bananas may be one of the best foods for energy. They’re full of complex carbs, potassium, and vitamin B6, all of which boost energy levels. Hard-boiled eggs will fill you up and fuel you up. Cracking open some protein as well as leucine, an amino acid that stimulates energy production. Apples are a high antioxidant full of fiber.

“So, that presence of fiber keeps your -- just keeps you fuller longer,” Megan Case, a nutritionist, told Ivanhoe.

Go ahead and dip into some hummus.

“Chickpeas are a legume. So, they’re a complex carb, and they’ve got a great source of protein and fiber,” shared Case.

One orange not only provides more than 100 percent of the recommended daily dose of vitamin C, all that C provides compounds that protect against oxidative stress. It’s that type of stress that makes you feel so tired. And go ahead and pop some corn. One cup is high in carbs and fiber and low in calories.

When you grab a candy bar, be sure to go for dark chocolate. It has a higher cocoa content than milk chocolate. Cocoa increases blood flow throughout the body and helps to deliver oxygen to the brain to wake you up. One more thing, nutritionists say the number one mistake people make when it comes to boosting their energy level is not drinking enough water. Dehydration is the number one culprit when it comes to feeling sluggish.

