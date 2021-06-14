Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Target in Collierville is temporarily closed for business after flames blazed inside the store Saturday.

The fire was reported just before 12:00 p.m. at Target on 325 New Byhalia Rd., according to the Collierville Fire Department.

When firemen arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames on a grocery aisle.

“Due to the location of the fire being in the back corner of the store, it took some endurance for our firefighters to quickly move back and forth from their engines to the fire. Two firefighters became overheated, were treated at the scene, and have now recovered,” said Paul Witt, Chief of Fire Prevention.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials said Target will remain closed as repairs and the investigation is underway.

There is currently no reopen date.

The Collierville Fire Department responded to a fire 6/12 at 11:54 AM at Target on 325 New Byhalia Rd in Collierville. Upon arrival, crews discovered heavy smoke and a fire on a grocery aisle which activated two sprinkler heads above the fire. Customers & employees exited safely. — Town of Collierville (@ColliervilleGov) June 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.