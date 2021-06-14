Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store

By Amber Strong
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Target in Collierville is temporarily closed for business after flames blazed inside the store Saturday.

The fire was reported just before 12:00 p.m. at Target on 325 New Byhalia Rd., according to the Collierville Fire Department.

When firemen arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames on a grocery aisle.

“Due to the location of the fire being in the back corner of the store, it took some endurance for our firefighters to quickly move back and forth from their engines to the fire. Two firefighters became overheated, were treated at the scene, and have now recovered,” said Paul Witt, Chief of Fire Prevention.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Officials said Target will remain closed as repairs and the investigation is underway.

There is currently no reopen date.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Traffic backups continue
I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis

Latest News

Maggie Graham
Mid-South girl wins medal at Pan American games
TIMELINE: New details revealed in escape of Curtis Ray Watson, murder of TDOC Administrator...
Tennessee inmate charged with prison administrator’s murder expected at plea hearing
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff listens to representatives from Lane County Legal Aid at the...
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff returning to Memphis in effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
SCS hosts hiring event for teachers