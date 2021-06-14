Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Continued hot but not as humid this week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and hot today but less humid with highs in the low 90s. Heat index readings will reach 95-99°. Expect a north wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be light.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day along with a nice break from the humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a partly cloudy sky and humid with highs near 90. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms both days but it’s a low chance at this time.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Traffic backups continue
I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis

Latest News

Less humid by Tuesday
Sunday evening weather
You can have your name fly along to the red planet (Source: Pixabay)
Breakdown: Why you could capture a glimpse of the red planet
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry for most of the week & less humid
Tropical Outlook from the National Hurricane Center as of 7 AM CT Sunday Morning
Tracking the tropics: Medium chance of development in the southern Gulf this week