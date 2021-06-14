Continued hot but not as humid this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly Sunny and hot today but less humid with highs in the low 90s. Heat index readings will reach 95-99°. Expect a north wind at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be light.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly sunny each day along with a nice break from the humidity. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer and muggy with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature a partly cloudy sky and humid with highs near 90. There is a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms both days but it’s a low chance at this time.

Spencer Denton

WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

