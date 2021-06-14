Advertise with WMC
Councilwoman Logan announces weekly counseling program

By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Councilwoman Logan has noticed mental health symptoms increasing significantly over the past year.

On top of the challenges presented by the pandemic, Logan has also expressed concern with the increase in crime levels and its affect on community members.

As a solution to these concerns Logan has developed “Counseling in Your Community,” which is a weekly program for families or individuals to receive free counseling.

This program will run every Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. from June 17 to August 26.

The program will rotate through the following locations:

  • June 17, July 15 and August 19 - Raleigh community Church - 4748 New Allen Rd
  • June 24, July 22 and August 26 - For The Kingdom - 4100 Raleigh Millington Rd.
  • July 8 and August 12 - Calvary Church of the Nazarene - 1851 N Houston Levee Rd.
  • July 29 and August 5 - Bellevue Baptist Church - 2000 Appling Rd.

Registration will not be required and will be on a first come, first serve basis.

