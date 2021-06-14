Advertise with WMC
Crews expecting beams for I-40 bridge repair today

I-40 bridge inspection
I-40 bridge inspection(TDOT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Crews are one step closer to starting phase two of repairs on the I-40 bridge as the bridge closure continues.

The first shipment of rods to support the weak beam will arrive Monday.

Plates to make the permanent repairs are also being made now.

We are unsure exactly when those parts will be delivered and crews can start installing them.

The City of West Memphis says the contractor handling the repairs is making significant progress, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Weld testing inspections are ongoing on the I-40 bridge.

TDOT has previously said the bridge will not open until August.

