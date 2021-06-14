A dry pattern in place and a nice break from the humidity too

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - North winds are ushering dry and slightly cooler air into the Mid-South tonight. This will give us an nice break from the typically excessive heat and humidity for much of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light north wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light east wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.