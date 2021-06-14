Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

A dry pattern in place and a nice break from the humidity too

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather update
By Ron Childers
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - North winds are ushering dry and slightly cooler air into the Mid-South tonight. This will give us an nice break from the typically excessive heat and humidity for much of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light north wind and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light east wind and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and muggier with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, highs in the upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather update

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Monday evening weather update
National Geographic announced Tuesday that it is officially recognizing the Southern Ocean as...
Breakdown: Why you may have heard about a 5th ocean
WMC First Alert Weather
Dry stretch of sunny & hot weather
Weather
Spencer's Forecast