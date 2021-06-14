Dry stretch of sunny & hot weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Sunny and dry weather will be in place through Friday. Humidity will drop slightly the next few days and temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s this week. By the end of the week the higher humidity levels will return.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, hot but less humid, a north wind at 5 to 10 mph, and highs near 90.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light northerly breeze and lows in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with highs in the low 90s and winds out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny, less humid, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warmer, and humid with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy skies and humid with highs near 90s and a slight chance of afternoon showers and storms both days.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.