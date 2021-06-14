FedEx Ground hiring seasonal workers

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - FedEx Ground in Olive Branch is looking to hire employees for the summer.

Employees can earn up to $19.50 a hour including premium pay for full time workers.

Available shifts include early morning, noon day, evening and overnight.

Fed Ex says to ask about free transportation for those who may need it.

Interested applicants should visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com for more information.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.