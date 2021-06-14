Advertise with WMC
FedEx Ground hiring seasonal workers

(FedEx Ground)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - FedEx Ground in Olive Branch is looking to hire employees for the summer.

Employees can earn up to $19.50 a hour including premium pay for full time workers.

Available shifts include early morning, noon day, evening and overnight.

Fed Ex says to ask about free transportation for those who may need it.

Interested applicants should visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com for more information.

