Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Yalobusha County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the murder of a former Mississippi state representative who was killed Sunday night.

The county coroner tells WMC Action News 5 Ashley Henley of DeSoto County was reportedly cutting grass outside of a trailer on Patricia Drive in the Water Valley Boat Landing Community at the time of her murder.

It’s the same location where Henley’s sister-in-law, Kristina Michelle Jones, was found burned to death inside the trailer Dec. 26, 2020, according to the North Mississippi Herald.

Henley served in House District 40, which includes a portion of DeSoto County, from 2016 to 2019.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the death of former State Representative Ashley Henley,” said the DeSoto County Board of Supervisors. “We send prayers of comfort to her grieving family and hope justice will be served quickly.”

The cause of death is unclear at this time.

