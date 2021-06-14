Is the housing frenzy here to stay? Home buyers continue to struggle

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Wyoming home prices are sky high right now, keeping many prospective buyers out of the market or with few options.

“It’s been really stressful, really frustrating,” said Katie Valencia, a Cheyenne resident. “I find myself constantly looking for houses.”

Katie Valencia currently rents a mobile home with her husband and their two kids. They have been trying to buy a house for three months, but they cannot find anything that fits their criteria and in their price range.

“We’re still having a hard time finding anything that works,” she said.

She is not alone. Home prices in Laramie County are rising. According to the Cheyenne Board of Realtors, the median sales price of a house in the first quarter of this year was $296,000--nearly five percent higher than last year. It is a similar story across the nation.

According to National Association of Realtors (NAR), median home prices in the U.S. rose by about 16 percent from the first quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021.

“Once the economy reopened, just amazing. People have viewed housing as something special,” said NAR’s Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.

Yun said a perfect storm led to the ongoing housing craze: low interest rates, people making lifestyle changes while working remotely and a housing shortage.

But will the frenzy continue?

Yun and other economists say there are already signs the hot housing marketing is starting to cool down.

NAR reported pending home sales actually dropped in April more than four percent.

“Rising interest rates just mean people’s mortgage payment rises and simply people are priced out. So, even if they have the desire, they simply cannot obtain the mortgage,” said Yun.

Yun said that means we will not be seeing a crash like we experienced in 2008 because people now have to meet certain guidelines to get a mortgage loan and builders are busy constructing homes to meet the demand.

“I certainly anticipate home prices will continue to rise but hopefully it rises in a manageable way of only three to four percent,” said Yun.

Yun offers this advice to home buyers like Valencia: don’t go over your budget, expand your search to nearby neighborhoods and pack your patience.

“That advice sounds spot on,” said Valencia. “We don’t want to rent forever.”

Yun said there has been exceptionally high demand for homes in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana, as some people move away from cities and embrace the outdoors.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.