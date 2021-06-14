LIVE: Officials break ground for multi-million dollar Liberty Park project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are breaking ground on a multi-million dollar facelift of the historic Mid-South Fairgrounds Monday, making way for the Memphis Sports & Events Center at Liberty Park.

Conversations of revitalization have been in the works for years but things were solidified last year but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the groundbreaking.

The revitalization project will consist of a 227,000 square-foot youth sports facility with indoor basketball and volleyball courts that can also be used for wrestling, gymnastics and cheerleading.

The park will also include the sports center, entertainment venues, dining, retail, office space, two hotels with 200 rooms total and 150 apartments.

Approximately $200 million will be invested in the project, which is set to open in early 2022.

