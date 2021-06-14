Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

LIVE: Officials break ground for multi-million dollar Liberty Park project

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are breaking ground on a multi-million dollar facelift of the historic Mid-South Fairgrounds Monday, making way for the Memphis Sports & Events Center at Liberty Park.

Conversations of revitalization have been in the works for years but things were solidified last year but the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the groundbreaking.

The revitalization project will consist of a 227,000 square-foot youth sports facility with indoor basketball and volleyball courts that can also be used for wrestling, gymnastics and cheerleading.

The park will also include the sports center, entertainment venues, dining, retail, office space, two hotels with 200 rooms total and 150 apartments.

Approximately $200 million will be invested in the project, which is set to open in early 2022.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Traffic backups continue
I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis

Latest News

Cerelyn "CJ" Davis
Cerelyn 'CJ' Davis takes over the Memphis Police Department today
MPD director candidate Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis
New Memphis police chief begins first day on the job
MPD shares gun safety tips ahead of Permitless carry law
Hundreds participate in Unity Walk Against Gun Violence in Memphis on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Hundreds attend unity walk against gun violence