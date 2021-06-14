Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to hit neighbor with vehicle in Memphis

Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to hit neighbor with vehicle in Memphis
Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to hit neighbor with vehicle in Memphis((Source: Shelby County))
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run over his neighbor.

Regan Phillips, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported to Memphis police that he walked outside his home on Boones Hollow Drive May 21 and observed a disturbance at his neighbor’s home. While standing on the side of road, the victim says Phillips, who was involved in the disturbance, backed out his neighbors driveway in a SUV and sped toward him.

The victim says Phillips swerved onto the wrong side of the road where he was standing. The victims says he had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by Phillips.

The victim says Phillips yelled racial slurs while threatening his children, who were in their front yard, and drove way. A witness stated Phillips drove his vehicle onto the wrong side of the road toward the victim, causing him to flee for his safety. The witness also heard Phillips threaten to rape the victim’s children and stated the victim would have been hit by Phillips if he had not jumped out of the way.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Stax Music Academy offering 4 in-person summer camps
Stax Music Academy offering 4 in-person summer camps
Best Life: Virtual Biopsy
Best Life: Virtual Biopsy
Dog from Tupelo, Mississippi wins award at the Westminster Dog Show
Dog from Tupelo, Mississippi wins award at the Westminster Dog Show