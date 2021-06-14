Man charged with assault after allegedly trying to hit neighbor with vehicle in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run over his neighbor.

Regan Phillips, 31, is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

According to the affidavit, the victim reported to Memphis police that he walked outside his home on Boones Hollow Drive May 21 and observed a disturbance at his neighbor’s home. While standing on the side of road, the victim says Phillips, who was involved in the disturbance, backed out his neighbors driveway in a SUV and sped toward him.

The victim says Phillips swerved onto the wrong side of the road where he was standing. The victims says he had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck by Phillips.

The victim says Phillips yelled racial slurs while threatening his children, who were in their front yard, and drove way. A witness stated Phillips drove his vehicle onto the wrong side of the road toward the victim, causing him to flee for his safety. The witness also heard Phillips threaten to rape the victim’s children and stated the victim would have been hit by Phillips if he had not jumped out of the way.

