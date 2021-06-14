Masks no longer required in some Shelby County government buildings for vaccinated visitors
Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says anyone fully vaccinated no longer has to wear a mask in Shelby County government buildings.
Shelby County detention facilities and courtrooms can still require anyone to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Harris says the decision comes in alignment with updated masking policies in federal buildings.
