Masks no longer required in some Shelby County government buildings for vaccinated visitors

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says anyone fully vaccinated no longer has to wear a mask in Shelby County government buildings.

Shelby County detention facilities and courtrooms can still require anyone to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Harris says the decision comes in alignment with updated masking policies in federal buildings.

We’re following the lead of our federal partners where masks are not required in federal buildings for those fully vaccinated. Today, masks won’t be required for fully vaccinated visitors to our properties (except for detention facilities and courtrooms if a sign is posted). pic.twitter.com/V1wk7SZ7f6 — Mayor Lee Harris (@MayorLeeHarris) June 14, 2021

