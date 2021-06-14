Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Masks no longer required in some Shelby County government buildings for vaccinated visitors

Shelby County Government
Shelby County Government(source: WMC Action News 5)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says anyone fully vaccinated no longer has to wear a mask in Shelby County government buildings.

Shelby County detention facilities and courtrooms can still require anyone to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Harris says the decision comes in alignment with updated masking policies in federal buildings.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Traffic backups continue
I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis

Latest News

COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 14
Shelby County Health Department reports 37 new COVID-19 cases
Best Life
Best Life: New medical device making biopsies more precise
Best Life
Best Life: Suggestions for food to fight fatigue
COVID-19 Vaccination Update June 13
Shelby County Health Department reports 73 new cases, 0 new deaths