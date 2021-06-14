Memphis native and playwright, Katori Hall, awarded Pulitzer Prize for Drama

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis native and playwright, Katori Hall, was awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Hall received the prestigious award for her play, “The Hot Wing King.”

“Hot Wing King” premiered in 2020 at the Signature Theatre. The play presents a funny and deeply felt consideration of black masculinity and how it’s perceived. The play is filtered through the experiences of a gay couple and their family as they prepare for a cooking competition.

Hall is also an Oliver Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Award winner, and two-time Tony nominee.

