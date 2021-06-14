Mid-South girl wins medal at Pan American games

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South student athlete is deemed Olympic bound as she competes for another win in USA wrestling tournaments.

Maggie Graham, a student at Bartlett High School is ranked number two in the U.S in girls wrestling.

She recently won the silver medal at the Pan American games.

Graham is currently competing in Mexico City with another match at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

If she wins, she will receive the gold medal!

