MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot, according to Memphis Police.

The shooting happened near Semmes Street in Orange Mound around 8:45 p.m.

One man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

There is no suspect information available at this point.

