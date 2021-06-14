Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New forever stamp is quite the mystery

Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.
Art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.(USPS)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Postal Service announced a new Forever stamp Monday that puts your sleuthing skills to the test.

The stamp boasts bright colors and interesting shapes that when placed together spell out a mystery message.

Spoiler alert, the message reads: “More than meets the eye!” The reverse side of the pane also provides the answer.

Inspired by the International Spy Museum in Washington, D.C., art director Antonio Alcala designed the stamp.

It will be available to consumers July 14, 2021, but is currently available for pre-order.

The forever stamp can be purchased at Post Office locations nationwide or online at usps.com/shopstamps.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Traffic backups continue
I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis

Latest News

Maggie Graham
Mid-South girl wins medal at Pan American games
TIMELINE: New details revealed in escape of Curtis Ray Watson, murder of TDOC Administrator...
Tennessee inmate charged with prison administrator’s murder expected at plea hearing
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff listens to representatives from Lane County Legal Aid at the...
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff returning to Memphis in effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison