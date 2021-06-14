Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

New Memphis police chief begins first day on the job

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ new police chief officially starts Monday. She’ll also be the first woman to lead the department in its 194-year history.

Cerelyn “CJ” Davis is starting her new position as crime surges in the Bluff City. There’s also a push for police reform, which she’s stated she’s in support of.

As president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, Davis testified before Congress last year about the need for police reform - nationwide.

“We wholeheartedly support the passing of the “Justice in Policing Act” which specifically addresses the loopholes that continue to allow policing tragedies free of oversight and accountability, environments that foster unfettered racial tension, and the continued desecration of what I’ve always thought to be a noble profession,” said Davis.

Despite those words, some Memphis activists want to see action and say they’ll be watching what Davis does as police chief to show she’s serious about reform.

Davis selected MPD veteran Don Crowe to serve as Assistant Police Chief. City Councilman J.B. Smiley also says he has confidence in Davis’ ability to tackle crime and bring fresh ideas.

As Davis takes office, Interim Police Director James Ryall will officially retire -- which he planned to do before agreeing to serve as interim police director.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Traffic backups continue
I-55 traffic damaging residential roads in West Memphis

Latest News

MPD shares gun safety tips ahead of Permitless carry law
Hundreds participate in Unity Walk Against Gun Violence in Memphis on Saturday, June 12, 2021.
Hundreds attend unity walk against gun violence
Memphis Workcamp volunteers spend the week painting homes
Memphis Workcamp volunteers spend the week painting homes
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray
Mid-South communities remembering Leon Gray