Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy

Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
By Olivia Gunn
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A major mall owner has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Washington Prime Group owns more than 100 locations across the country, including Oak Court Mall in East Memphis.

The Ohio-based company filed for chapter 11 Sunday so it can restructure and pay down $1 billion in debt. Washington Prime Group blames the pandemic for its financial woes.

The company has been able to secure $100 million in new funding to support day-to-day operations.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape

Latest News

Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store
FedEx Ground hiring seasonal workers
Tenn. governor announces more investment into Memphis Regional Megasite to attract...
Memphis Megafund site will undergo infrastructure improvements
Tenn. governor announces more investment into Memphis Regional Megasite to attract...
$52M investment planned for wastewater pipeline