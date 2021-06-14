Oxford woman arrested after child tests positive for a controlled substance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Oxford woman was arrested after a child tested positive for a controlled substance.

Tabatha Perkins, 31, is charged with child neglect.

According to Oxford police, Child Protective Services reported a child who tested positive for a controlled substance May 10. Perkins was arrested by Memphis police May 31. The relationship between Perkins and the child has not been confirmed.

She was issued a $20,000 bond.

