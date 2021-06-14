Reward offered for information into string of DeSoto County vandalism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A group of contractors have put together a reward fund for information into a string of home development vandalism incidents.

Sean Green took to Facebook two weeks ago, after finding two of his developments in Olive Branch had taken extensive damage.

It was $2,500, but has now risen to $5,000, thanks to the donations of other contracting companies.

“They understand and feel the pain because they know next time it could be their house,” Green said.

Green, the owner of Dream Home Construction, said it started when he got a call from one of his site supervisors.

“They didn’t tell us what happened,” Green said. “They just told us one of our houses had been vandalized.”

On the ten minute drive from the office to the site, the only thing Green could think about was the windows.

He said anything else could be damaged and would be an semi-easy fix.

“Pretty much all the windows in the house were broken,” he said. “There was paint thrown everywhere, all on the walls, probably around 50 or 60 holes were kicked in the sheetrock. They actually got up in the attic and did damage in the attic and pulled some of the air ducts loose.”

A group of North Mississippi contractors have put together a $5,000 reward fund for any information behind the vandalism of several developments over the last couple of weeks. Hear from one of those contractors and have a look inside one of the homes tonight on @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/ciCaAnRx4j — Parker King (@King_Reports) June 13, 2021

Windows are currently on back order, according to Green, taking two to three months before replacements can get it.

He’s trying to fast track the orders, and has made some success.

Others, however, are still weeks away.

“It kind of irritates you pretty good,” Green said. “What people don’t realize is that it not only affects me. If affects the people I’m building this house for and the other house up the street. They’ve got a rental house they’re in, and this house is supposed to be finished in about six weeks. Now, that’s going to push us out probably another three or four weeks.”

In total, Green estimates $50,000 in damage was done.

He and other contractors are working with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department to find the person(s) responsible for the damage and are hopeful they will be caught.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call DCSD.

