SCS hosts hiring event for teachers

By Amber Strong
Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is hosting another hiring event as a number of positions remain open.

Current and future educators are invited to American Way Middle School from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The district is looking to fill middle and high school instructional roles along with k-12 elective positions.

Interested applicants should visit this website for more information.

