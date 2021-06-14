SCS hosts hiring event for teachers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is hosting another hiring event as a number of positions remain open.
Current and future educators are invited to American Way Middle School from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday.
The district is looking to fill middle and high school instructional roles along with k-12 elective positions.
Interested applicants should visit this website for more information.
