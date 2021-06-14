Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff returning to Memphis in effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff is planning a trip to Memphis this week in an effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations.

Emhoff will visit Wednesday, according to the White House, but his itinerary has not been made public.

The second gentleman, husband to Vice President Kamala Harris, is touting vaccines on behalf of President Joe Biden’s administration through the South.

Emhoff visited Memphis last month with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh as part of the president’s “Getting America Back on Track” tour, rallying support for the Biden’s economic recovery plan.

