Shelby County Health Department reports 37 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 37 new cases and no new deaths Monday morning. Daily case reports have decreased in recent weeks with the health department reporting more days with less than 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 40 as of Saturday.

There are currently 420 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28 and has continued to drop each day.

Shelby County has had 99,323 cases and 1,681 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Monday, June 14, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWhYfGJ for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/ATdeRrdxpW — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) June 14, 2021

A total of 653,155 vaccines have been administered with 372,171 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported another drop in test positivity rate last week. The most recent data for the week ending June 6 shows a 3.6 percent test positivity rate -- down from seven percent a month earlier and the previous week at 4.5 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

Weeks after COVID-19 restriction, including mask mandates, were loosened in Shelby County, there’s no sign yet of a case increase.

The health department announced a new health directive last Wednesday and it went into effect this past weekend.

Directive 22 drops all mask restrictions for both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents. Businesses and restaurants are still able to require customers to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

