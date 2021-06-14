Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Shelby County Health Fair: Safety is no accident

By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is hosting health fair events throughout the summer to promote health and safety for everyone in the community.

The next “Safety is No Accident” health fair will be Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be located at Gatson Park.

The event will feature displays, resources and interactive learning opportunities.

SCHD hopes to equip families with enough knowledge about programs and services to reduce their potential health problems as businesses open back up without restrictions and events are scheduled for the summer.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marcus Boyd is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of reckless...
Man arrested after 13-hour barricade lockdown, SCSO says
Major traffic backup on I-55
TDOT: Traffic resumed on I-55
A car collided with a pole on Dawson Street, causing a power outage.
Power restored to thousands of customers in Shelby County, MLGW says
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Family hires attorney after fight outside fast food restaurant in Memphis
Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape

Latest News

Stax Music Academy offering 4 in-person summer camps
Stax Music Academy offering 4 in-person summer camps
Summer Health Fair
Summer Health Fair
SCHD Farmer’s Market Program starts in July for eligible seniors
Maggie Graham
Mid-South girl wins medal at Pan American games