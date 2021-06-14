Shelby County Health Fair: Safety is no accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is hosting health fair events throughout the summer to promote health and safety for everyone in the community.

The next “Safety is No Accident” health fair will be Saturday, June 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It will be located at Gatson Park.

The event will feature displays, resources and interactive learning opportunities.

SCHD hopes to equip families with enough knowledge about programs and services to reduce their potential health problems as businesses open back up without restrictions and events are scheduled for the summer.

