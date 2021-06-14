Advertise with WMC
The Steel Woods to perform at Lafayette’s Music Room

Fourteen artists from Louisiana have been nominated for Grammy awards.
By Tucker Robbins
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rock band The Steel Woods will be performing at Lafayette’s Music Room on July 8.

Their performance will include music from their new album All of Your Stones.

One of the recently released tracks from the album called “Out of the Blue” was written by the band’s late co-founder and guitarist Jason “Rowdy” Cope, who passed away unexpectedly in his sleep in January just before the band finished the album.

