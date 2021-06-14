TBI: Nurse arrested, charged with theft after using patient’s credit card

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Nashville woman is behind bars on multiple charges after stealing from an elderly person, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Candace Booker, 40, is charged with two counts of theft, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, and one count of financial exploitation of an elderly/ vulnerable person.

In August 2020, TBI agents received information of fraud and theft from a certified nurse aide who worked in a Murfreesboro rehabilitation center.

According to the police report, Booker used the elderly person’s bank card at a nearby business.

She is currently in jail with a $8,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.