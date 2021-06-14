Advertise with WMC
Tennessee inmate charged with murder of prison administrator to attend plea hearing

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee inmate accused of murdering a prison administrator will go before a judge Monday for a hearing about a possible plea deal.

In 2019 Curtis Ray Watson was indicted on 15 counts in the killing of Tennessee Department of Correction Administrator Debra Johnson.

Prosecutors say Watson escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, then raped and murdered Johnson in her home on prison grounds.

He was on the run for several days before he was eventually captured.

Lauderdale County District Attorney Mark Davidson has not revealed any details about the possible plea deal.

In February 2020 prosecutors announced they would be seeking the death penalty if he’s convicted.

Watson has also been serving a 15-year sentence for, especially aggravated kidnapping for illegally confining his wife and hitting her with an aluminum baseball bat in July 2012.

We will be keeping up with his court hearing throughout the day and bringing updates on the possible plea deal.

