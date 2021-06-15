Advertise with WMC
9-year-old shaves head to raise money for kids with cancer

By WMUR Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDHAM, N.H. (WMUR) - A 9-year-old girl from New Hampshire made a bold move to help kids who are fighting cancer. She shaved her head and raised thousands.

Vivian Meyer, 9, has a fresh haircut for the summer. The third grader shaved her head to raise money for kids with cancer.

“It was weird just seeing my hair fall down,” Vivian said.

Three of Vivian’s grandparents died from cancer, and one of her former teachers shaved her head after losing her 5-year-old son to the disease. Vivian told her mom, Jennifer Meyer, six months ago she also wanted to get her head shaved.

“The premise of honoring these people that passed away and really helping people today that are fighting this disease, for a 9-year-old, who have all these other things on their mind, to really focus on that, it’s amazing,” Meyer said.

Vivian raised over $4,000 through “Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer.” The original goal was only $500.

“It’s really cool that everybody did it and donated a lot of money,” she said.

Her mother is beaming with pride.

“She’s an amazing girl. She’s gonna do amazing things, starting with this,” Meyer said.

For now, Vivian will simply enjoy her new haircut.

“It feels good because when they rub it, it tickles me kinda,” she said.

The 9-year-old hopes to one day meet the kids who are benefitting from her fundraising effort.

Copyright 2021 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

