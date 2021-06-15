Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

901 FC announces new game protocols

(WMC Action News 5)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, the Memphis 901 FC issued new protocols for its upcoming games.

The new protocols include clear bags, digital tickets and a cashless venue.

Fans are permitted to use clear bags that are no larger than 12″x6″x12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Clutch bags that are smaller than 4.5″x 6.5″ do not need to be clear.

Tickets are sold online only as fans are urged to bring a downloadable copy before the game, 901 FC said. Box Office staff will only assist with ticket help.

AutoZone Park is a 100 percent cashless venue and only accepts major credit/debit cards, Afterpay and Google Pay.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
I-40 bridge inspection
Crews expecting beams for I-40 bridge repair today

Latest News

(Source: WMC)
Memphis Animal Shelter kennels almost full, calling for fosters
Joy Redmond & WAVN's Telisa Franklin talk Juneteenth at the Digital Desk
Joy Redmond & WAVN's Telisa Franklin talk Juneteenth at the Digital Desk
Wilmington's annual Battleship Blast fireworks show will begin at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday.
Influx of tourism expected in Memphis for 4th of July weekend
Counseling in your community
Councilwoman Logan announces weekly counseling program