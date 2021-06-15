901 FC announces new game protocols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday, the Memphis 901 FC issued new protocols for its upcoming games.

The new protocols include clear bags, digital tickets and a cashless venue.

Fans are permitted to use clear bags that are no larger than 12″x6″x12″ or a one gallon clear plastic bag. Clutch bags that are smaller than 4.5″x 6.5″ do not need to be clear.

Tickets are sold online only as fans are urged to bring a downloadable copy before the game, 901 FC said. Box Office staff will only assist with ticket help.

AutoZone Park is a 100 percent cashless venue and only accepts major credit/debit cards, Afterpay and Google Pay.

