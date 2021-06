MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-South travelers who are impacted by the I-40 bridge closure will soon see relief in traffic delays.

Bridge engineers are installing weldment brackets that will be used as temporary braces to repair the structural cracks found in the bridge.

ARDOT says this means “repair work on the Mississippi River bridge is going well.”

To the Bridge Engineer they see weldment brackets to be used as temporary braces helping repair the I-40 bridge. To the public, this is clearly PROGRESS. Repair work on the Mississippi River bridge is going well. pic.twitter.com/wa1HjJPsEI — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) June 15, 2021

