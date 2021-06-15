Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Autopsy: Mother overdosed, baby starved to death

A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
A fentanyl overdose led to two deaths. (Source: WOIO/file)
By Associated Press
Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (AP) — An autopsy report shows a 1-year-old child found dead with his mother at a Tennessee home starved to death, and the woman died of a drug overdose.

The bodies of the mother and son were found in February at their home in Portland, about 35 miles northeast of Nashville.

The woman’s 3-year-old daughter was found alive.

News outlets reported that autopsy results released Monday show the mother’s cause of death to be drug toxicity from methamphetamine and fentanyl.

The 15-month-old boy died of starvation and dehydration. Both deaths were ruled accidental.

Officials say they were found by a probation officer making a home visit.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
I-40 bridge inspection
Crews expecting beams for I-40 bridge repair today

Latest News

Police said an argument at a residence on Chicago’s South Side erupted in gunfire, leaving four...
Police: 4 dead, 4 hurt in shooting on Chicago’s South Side
FILE – Former President Donald Trump pressured the Justice Department to investigate...
Emails show Trump pressured Justice Dept. over 2020 election
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Monday that would require public schools in...
Fla. governor signs bill requiring moment for school prayer
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China denounces NATO statement, defends defense policy
China slams US and NATO comments as "Cold War mentality."
China blasts NATO statement as 'Cold War mentality'