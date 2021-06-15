Best Life: New robotic knee surgery system giving patients a smoother recovery

CHICAGO, Ill. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, nearly 800,000 knee replacements are performed each year in the United States. And the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons estimates that will increase by a staggering 180 percent by 2030. Now, the new robotic tech is getting patients back, what doctors call “optimal function.”

Seventy-five-year-old Susan Cusack is a champion on the pickleball court, but one day in 2018...

“The ball came across the net, it was a very low shot, I went to go return it and I heard a very loud crunch in my right knee,” Cusack recalled.

Her arthritic knee had given out and needed to be replaced.

“When I went back to pickleball about eight or nine weeks after surgery, I could jump, I could run on the courts,” Cusack described.

But then just two years later, Susan dove for another low shot.

“This time the loud crunch was in my left knee. So, I thought ‘hm, this is familiar to me,’” Cusack shared.

This time, Dr. Henry Finn offered her a new approach. It puts robotic technology in the palm of his hand.

“We believe that by using this device, there is improved sizing and placement of the components, which is more accurate than traditional techniques,” explained Finn, the Medical Director at Chicago Center for Orthopedics & Robotic-Assisted Surgery.

Finn used the CORI surgical system or Core of Real Intelligence.

“The computer directs a handheld cutting tool that is used to accurately remove and shape the ends of the bones during the knee replacement surgery,” illustrated Finn.

Resulting in better balance and stability, meaning Susan can dominate on the courts for many years to come.

“I just want to be able to do, selfishly, whatever I want to do!” Susan exclaimed.

In addition to a smaller incision, less bleeding, and less time on the surgical table, patients who undergo knee replacement with the CORI surgical system also have a faster recovery. Susan was able to go home the day right after her surgery.

