Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Best Life: What to do with COVID-19 vaccine card

By Ivanhoe Broadcast News
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) – If you’re one of the more than 131 million Americans to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, you probably have a lot of questions. What does this mean? How do I prove it? And when will things go back to normal? Many businesses and state governments are already planning for a fully vaccinated future.

Do you have your COVID-19 vaccine?

So now what?

You’ll want to be extra careful with your vaccine card. Take a picture of it, scan it, email it to yourself and keep the original in a safe place. But don’t laminate it. Experts say this makes it impossible to update it for second doses and future booster shots. If you have to laminate something, laminate a copy. While private companies are already making apps to approve immunity, the government has not issued nor required such digital passports.

However, the better business bureau reports that scammers have been creating fraudulent digital passports. The CDC vaccination cards are the only official records.

If you lose your little white card, your state health department is keeping track of immunization records. If you need a replacement, they’ll have a record of it.

Want a sweet treat to go with your COVID-19 vaccine? Krispy Kreme is offering anyone who has received at least one of the two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or one shot of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine an original glazed doughnut every day for free. A COVID-19 vaccination record card must be shown to receive a donut as a sticker stating that you have received a COVID-19 vaccine will not be accepted as proof.

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Sabrina Broadbent, Producer; Robert Walko, Videographer; Robert Walko, Editor.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Collierville Target closed after fire rages inside store
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
I-40 bridge inspection
Crews expecting beams for I-40 bridge repair today

Latest News

Best Life
Best Life: New robotic knee surgery system giving patients a smoother recovery
Q&A with Methodist Healthcare's Dr. Shirin Mazumder
Q&A with Methodist Healthcare's Dr. Shirin Mazumder
How to protect skin from the sun
Memphis physician shares tips on how to protect against skin cancer
How to Protect skin from the sun
How to protect skin from the sun