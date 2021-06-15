Advertise with WMC
Bluff City’s 5 oldest restaurants: Here’s what’s cooking in Memphis with Joy Redmond and Jennifer Chandler

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Good food stands the test of time, and that’s evident in five Memphis restaurants that survived a century worth of challenges and are still open today.

Those five restaurants are the focus of Tuesday’s interview with Joy Redmond and Commercial Appeal food reporter Jennifer Chandler.

Jennifer has a new story highlighting each restaurant beloved now for generations.

Watch their interview here and on our streaming apps -- Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. And catch Joy and Jennifer live every other Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. on the Digital Desk to see what’s cooking in Memphis.

Read more stories from Jennifer at commercialappeal.com/food.

