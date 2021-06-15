Advertise with WMC
A brief break from the humidity; it will be returning soon along with increasing rain chances

By Ron Childers
Updated: 41 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A light north wind is allowing dry air to filter into the Mid-South keeping humidity low but allowing temperatures to warm. Southerly winds return later this week making it hotter and muggier.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light north wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light north wind and afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light south wind and lows in the upper 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with high temperatures in the lower 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers each day, high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

