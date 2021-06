MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A crash shut down a major Memphis road Monday evening.

The crash happened at Knight Arnold at Clearbrook.

Memphis police blocked off the entire road after a car slammed into a utility pole. The accident happened around 7:15 p.m.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was seriously hurt in the crash or what may have caused it.

