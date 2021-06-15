Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis doctor accused of stealing vaccines from Pipkin Building

(Source: CNN)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis doctor accused of stealing vaccines from a local vaccination site is facing disciplinary actions, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Dr. Claude F. Varner, Jr. has been reprimanded after taking five COVID-19 vaccines from the Pipkin Building between January and February 2021.

According to the consent order, Varner administered two of the doses to his wife, two of the doses to a friend and one dose to his daughter-in law, who was not qualified at the time to receive it.

Officials also say Varner did not return any intake forms regarding the administration of the unauthorized doses.

Varner has violated the following rules of the Tennessee Medical Practice Act: unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct; dispensing, prescribing or otherwise distributing any controlled substance, controlled substance analogue or other drug to any person in violation of any law of the United States, code of ethics and violation of the principles of medical ethics.

The state has required Varner to complete a “Medical Ethics, Boundaries, and Professionalism” course and pay up to $1,500 in fines within a year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Curtis Watson, a Tennessee inmate, pleaded guilty Monday, June 14, 2021 to the rape and murder...
Tennessee inmate pleads guilty to raping, murdering prison administrator during 2019 escape
Oak Court Mall (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Owner of Oak Court Mall in Memphis files for bankruptcy
Collierville Target to close for a month after weekend fire
Ashley Henley, former Mississippi state representative from DeSoto County, was found dead...
Former DeSoto County state representative found murdered, coroner says
Family indicted
Family of 8 indicted in starvation death of 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Best Life: Immunity passport
Best Life: Immunity passport
COVID Delta variant Concerns
COVID Delta variant Concerns
Delta variant found in Shelby County
Delta variant found in Shelby County
As the US passed a grim milestone today -- 600,000 lives lost to COVID-19 -- top US health...
Delta variant causing concern