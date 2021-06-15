Memphis doctor accused of stealing vaccines from Pipkin Building

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis doctor accused of stealing vaccines from a local vaccination site is facing disciplinary actions, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

Dr. Claude F. Varner, Jr. has been reprimanded after taking five COVID-19 vaccines from the Pipkin Building between January and February 2021.

According to the consent order, Varner administered two of the doses to his wife, two of the doses to a friend and one dose to his daughter-in law, who was not qualified at the time to receive it.

Officials also say Varner did not return any intake forms regarding the administration of the unauthorized doses.

Varner has violated the following rules of the Tennessee Medical Practice Act: unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct; dispensing, prescribing or otherwise distributing any controlled substance, controlled substance analogue or other drug to any person in violation of any law of the United States, code of ethics and violation of the principles of medical ethics.

The state has required Varner to complete a “Medical Ethics, Boundaries, and Professionalism” course and pay up to $1,500 in fines within a year.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.